iPad 2 Case Shows Where The Camera And Another Mystery Feature Will Go

A Japanese site has gotten its hands on what is purportedly a case for Apple’s iPad 2, the next-generation iPad tablet that should launch sometime in 2011. (Via MacRumors.)



The case shows a hole on the back for a camera, one of the features that is expected on the iPad 2. But it also has a strange gap at the bottom for some sort of mystery feature.

What’s going to go there? An SD card reader for memory cards is the early consensus, and that makes sense.

Photo: Kodawarisan

