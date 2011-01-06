iPad 2 Case Being Demoed At CES

Photo: Engadget

Dexim, an Apple accessory maker, is causing a minor stir at CES with a case for the iPad 2.Engadget took photos of the Dexim case, which looks like a normal case, but can sport a bluetooth keyboard on one of the flaps. It attaches magnetically, so if you want to type, you can type, if you just want a normal case, you have a normal case, just remove the keyboard.



Anyway, the case isn’t what’s interesting. What’s interesting is that this pretty sophisticated case is designed specifically for the iPad 2, which is not yet available.

Dexim’s case design conforms to all the rumours about the iPad 2 — it’s thinner, it has front and rear cameras, and it has a big opening in the back.

As Engadget points out, Dexim (and others) must pretty confident about what the next iPad is going to look like if it’s already making and demoing cases for it.

Now, the big mysteries about the iPad are centered on software and pricing.

