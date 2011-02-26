CRAZY IPAD 2 rumour: Apple Considering Lightweight Carbon fibre Backing

Photo: iLounge

With Apple less than a week away from revealing the iPad 2, it feels like we know pretty much all there is to know about the iPad 2’s hardware.It’s going to be thinner, lighter, and sport a front facing camera.



But last night, well sourced blogger John Gruber dropped a new rumour he’s heard from “second hand sources”.

Gruber hears the iPad 2 is, “switching from aluminium to a lightweight high-strength carbon fibre body.” He cautions that he’s not 100% certain on this one, and it’s more speculation than fact.

However, it could make sense because Apple is said to be making the new iPad lighter than the original version.

While the original iPad isn’t heavy in comparison to a laptop, it is heavy compared to a Kindle. And if you want to do long reading with the iPad, it’s less than ideal on that front.

