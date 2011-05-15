Is No One Using The iPad 2's Camera?

One of the novelties of the iPad 2 is front and back cameras. How much are people using them? Not much, according to an analysis of Flickr uploads at Electricpig.



They have counted only 12,570 iPad 2 uploads on Flickr against over 50 million for iPhones. The problem with this is that it’s partial. First of all, obviously (as Electricpig notes), there are far more iPhones on the market than iPad 2s.

But perhaps more importantly, it seems that the use case of the iPad 2 cameras isn’t so much taking pictures — the camera seems to be pretty crappy — but using FaceTime. You might use the front camera to video call someone and the back camera to show your correspondent something.

That being said, it doesn’t look like many people use FaceTime. A poll of our readers says only 37% of you use it.

