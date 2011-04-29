iPad 2 Design Leaks Leads To Arrests Of Foxconn Workers

Local police have arrested three employees at electronics manufacturer Foxconn, accusing them of leaking the designs of iPad 2, DigiTimes reports.
The general design of the iPad 2 was known months in advance of the official release.
At CES in January someone was walking around with an iPad 2 shell that turned out to be pretty darn accurate. (An iPad 2 case was also spotted at CES.)
The employees were arrested on December 26, and officially charged with violating trade secrets on March 23, says DigiTimes.
