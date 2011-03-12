The First 19 Apps To Download For Your iPad 2

Photo: AP
If you bought a new iPad, you’re going to want to shell out a few more bucks for the latest and the greatest apps.Sure, it’s pretty cool right out of the box, but to make your iPad really sing you want to add some games, some software for making songs, and other neat stuff.
We have a list of 4 apps that will work especially well with an iPad 2, and a list of 15 iPad apps that we have used regularly with our original iPad.
Enjoy your new toy!
iMovie takes advantage of the dual-core processor and doubled RAM in the iPad 2, enabling you to see your entire project and edit it without lag or choppiness. iMovie features sound effects, themes, and transitions you can use to spruce up your movie. You can also import projects from iMovie on your Mac and continue them on the go.
Price: $4.99 from the App Store
GarageBand for iPad 2 is another app built from the ground up to utilise the iPad 2's speed. With the ability to multi-track recordings, simulate a huge number of instruments and effects, and an option to email an AAC file for your project from within the app, there is no better handheld music studio.
This is one of the new apps we are most looking forward to using, and is an absolute steal for under five dollars. Touching your music has never been this much fun.
Price: $4.99 from the App Store
Looking for an app to show off your iPad 2's accelerometer and gyroscope? Look no further than Star Walk, an 'interactive astronomy guide' that allows you to point your iPad into the sky and see real-time images pointing you to constellations, stars, and planets.
Depending on which way you point your iPad, you'll see a different view of the night sky.
Price: $4.99 on the App Store
Lauded as one of the best (and most beautiful) games on the App Store, Real Racing 2 HD (iPad 2-optimised version released today) will take full advantage of the new processing power found in the iPad 2.
Featuring 30 licensed cars in 15 locations as well as multiplayer and great controls, you can really feel like you're behind the wheel on day one with your iPad 2.
Price: $9.99 from the App Store
Those are new apps for iPad 2, here are iPad apps from the past that we absolutely love and still recommend
Apple will shove iBooks down your throat, but it's OK to skip it at first. If you're going to download an app for reading books, get the Kindle app. It has a bigger selection of books, for now. Really, it's not a bad idea to get both, but if you have to pick one, go with Kindle.
Using the iPad as a cookbook is awesome. It's one of the best uses of the device out there. We've used Epicurious to find recipes based on whatever we had in our refrigerator.
Netflix's iPad app is great implementation of its streaming service. We highly recommended it, provided you have a Netflix subscription. Otherwise, it's useless.
If you don't have Netflix, we recommend the ABC player app. It has a lot of ABC shows for free.
Netflix: iTunes link
ABC: iTunes link
We thought we wouldn't use Instapaper on the iPad because the browser make reading long stories a breeze. Wrong! Instapaper is great on the iPad for reading long stories. If you're not familiar with Instapaper, it allows you to save stories from the web into a nice reader app.
When you get a gadget like the iPad, people are going to want to know what's so cool about it. This is one of those dorky, but neat, things to sate them. It's fish swimming in a pond. As you stroke the screen, fish move around. It's good for three minutes of entertainment. And it's free.
This was one of the first apps we downloaded to our iPhone. It's been expanded for the iPad, and it's great. Highly recommend this free app. (iTunes link)
If you're looking for a newspaper on the iPad, we recommend the New York Times, because its free for now. The Times plans on charging next year. In our experience, it's pretty good, but it did crash a lot. It just got an update, so hopefully that problem is fixed.
But, maybe you hate the NYT? Whatever your preferred news source, there's likely an app for it.
Alternate newspaper apps: The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times are both really well done. But in both cases you'll be limited by a paywall of sorts. So, you'll have to pay a little. People like the New York Post app as well, but you have to pay for it...and it's the New York Post, which we like, but we realise isn't for everyone.
We think of Adobe Ideas as the MS Paint of the iPad. It's an awesome, simple drawing app that's a lot of fun to play with. If you like it, you can upgrade to one of the nicer art programs like Brushes. (iTunes link)
Some people in our family call the iPad the 'Scrabble Pad,' because we play so much Scrabble with the iPad. The app is normally $9.99, but the price was lowered to $0.99 for the holidays, so there's no reason to not buy it. (iTunes link)
You should download the free Holiday version of Cut the Rope. We're not sure how long it will be in the app store, but get it while you can for free. Cut the rope is a simple but fun iPad game. And for free, you can't complain.
The piano app is another one of those 'it' apps. Even if you don't play piano, there's something to hammering on the iPad and hearing a piano. It's just a neat experience, and another good one to show people when they want to play with your iPad.
If you like Yelp, then you definitely want to get the Yelp iPad app. It's decent implementation of Yelp and it's easier to use the app than the website on your iPad.
Urbanspoon is another option if Yelp isn't your thing.
If you've never played Angry Birds, you should download the app. It's an addictive, fun game. The price is a little high (comparatively speaking) at $4.99.
If you just want to demo the app, or you want to save some money you have options. You can download the iPhone version of Angry Birds for $0.99. There's also a lite version of Angry Birds for the iPhone that is free. You don't get too many levels in the lite version, though.
With the iPhone versions, you're going to be getting slightly crappier graphics since the image will be blown up, but it's not the most terrible thing in the world if you really want to save $4.
If you're on Twitter, the official Twitter app is the best app in the store. It doesn't cost a thing and its filled with neat little touches. For a full review and walk through, click here.
These are the iPad apps we use and love. Everyone is different, if we're missing something, drop a note in the comments, so other people know what to download.
