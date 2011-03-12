10 Essential Accessories For Your New iPad 2

With the launch of a new Apple product comes the inevitable flood of new accessories and apps.



The iPad 2 is no different.

We shopped around for the best new cases and other cool accessories that you should buy along with your new iPad 2.

Apple's Smart Cover may be the best new case for your iPad 2 With Smart Covers, Apple aimed to create a case for the iPad 2 that protects it without compromising its dashing good looks. Smart Covers come in a variety of colours in both polyurethane and leather to protect the precious front screen of your iPad 2, while also doubling as a stand you can shape into two positions (to stand your iPad upright, or in a more horizontal orientation for typing). Also, a Smart Cover will automatically put your iPad to sleep when you cover it, or wake it when you peel it back from the screen. Magnets latch the Smart Cover to the side of your iPad and also to its screen, and a microfiber treatment on its underside cleans your iPad screen while it sleeps. Price: $39.99 (polyurethane) and $69.99 (leather) from Apple DODOcase makes your iPad 2 look like the books it's replacing DODOcase will make your shiny new iPad 2 look like a fine hard cover book. A little ironic, given the presence of iBooks and the Kindle Store on the inside of it, but this case is beautiful. The case comes in a variety of colours and uses an elastic strap to keep the thing closed when not in use. The case doubles as a reading stand and is pretty sturdy, but has no hole in the back for the iPad 2's camera. Price: $59.95 from DODOcase Power users will love the Belkin FlipBlade for iPad 2 One great alternative to the Smart Cover's system of propping up your iPad 2 is a new stand from Belkin that is ultra-slim, portable, and sturdy. Combined with a wireless keyboard and apps like QuickOffice ($9.99), Pages ($9.99), or Numbers ($9.99), the iPad 2 can become a laptop-killing powerhouse. Price: coming soon for $29.99 from Belkin Take your iPad 2 to the big screen with the official Digital AV adaptor The Apple Digital AV adaptor connects your iPad 2 to your HDMI-ready TV set so you can share photos, presentations, movies, and more via a mirrored image on your big screen. The adaptor has a 30-pin connector port so you can charge your iPad 2 while it's transmitting to the TV, and the adaptor transmits audio as well (assuming your TV's HDMI port supports it). Price: $39.99 from Apple AirPrint wirelessly for less than $100.00 with this HP Printer This printer enables you to print wirelessly from your iPad 2 using AirPrint, no computer required. Whether it's photos, documents, or a webpage you want to read on the subway, all it takes is one tap to AirPrint. Price: $99.99 from Apple InvisibleSHIELD's iPad 2 protection will banish smudges and scratches forever Zagg's new version of their ultra-popular InvisibleSHIELD is formatted for your new iPad 2 and guarantees protection against daily wear and tear on your screen, and if you choose, the back of the device as well. Using 'military grade patented material,' the InvisibleSHIELD is a perfect fit for your iPad 2. A lifetime warranty is included, so you'll never have to worry about getting a replacement. Price: $29.99 for front OR back protection, or $39.99 for both. This wool sleeve from OldCalgary is durable, soft, and eco-friendly This gorgeous sleeve from crafter OldCalgary is made from Merino Wool imported from Europe, but is made right here in America. Water resistant, bio-degradable, recyclable, and good-looking? This fashionable case is great for people looking to keep their iPad's form factor as slim as possible. Price: $35.00 from OldCalgary on Etsy. Marware's Eco-Flip for iPad 2 is a versatile option to Apple's Smart Covers The Marware Eco-Flip covers the front and back of your iPad 2 in svelte 'eco-leather,' and also folds into several ergonomic positions for typing and movie-watching. Micro-suede adorns the interior and protects your iPad 2. The Eco-Flip has an elastic strap for carrying or for securing the front flap, and it also has a hole for the iPad 2's rear camera. This case does it all, and in a unique form-meets-function style. Price: $54.99 coming soon from Marware The iPad Camera Connection Kit is perfect for travelling photographers What better way to check out your just-taken photos on the go than on a massive 10-inch screen? With this kit, you can pop in the SD card reader or Camera Connector attachments and view your photos on your new iPad 2. We found the SD card reader to be more convenient so you don't have to fumble with a camera, as well as an iPad in your lap. Fortunately for you, this kit comes with both connectors. Price: $29.00 from Apple Apogee JAM Guitar Input turns your iPad 2 into a portable amp One of the most amazing demos in the iPad 2 keynote was when an electric guitar was plugged into an iPad 2 using an Apogee Jam Guitar Input. Recording into GarageBand, effects, multi-tracking, you name it. Using this accessory and the GarageBand App, you can essentially turn your iPad 2 into an amp or pedal board. The Guitar Input boasts a 1/4 inch instrument input and a control knob for level adjustment. Besides that, it's basically plug and play! Price: $99.95 from Apple Now that you've decked out your new iPad 2 with the newest gear... Learn how to use Google Apps on your iPad→

