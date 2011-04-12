These Guys Turned The iPad 2 Into A 3D Display Using The Front-Facing Camera [VIDEO]

A developer has figured out how to use the iPad 2’s front facing camera and display to create 3D images.



The app shown in the video below tracks the users head movement to display the images in such a way that they appear to pop out as you shift the iPad side to side.

We hope developers use this to make some cool apps soon. Check out the video to see the 3D iPad 2 in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[Via Mac Stories]

