Tired of Verizon-iPhone speculation? We have some iPad 2 speculation to mix it up.



Digg founder Kevin Rose says he has it “on good authority” that Apple will be announcing iPad 2 in the next 3-4 weeks, possibly February 1.

He also says it will have front and back cameras and a sharper screen.

