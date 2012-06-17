iPad 2: Here's Everything We've Heard So Far

We just passed the one year anniversary of the iPad’s debut, which can only mean one thing — It’s already old news!



So, where’s the iPad 2? And what are the “insanely great” features Apple is packing into it?

We’ve been keeping our eyes open for all news and rumours that have popped up on the next iPad. We’ve put it all together in one package for you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.