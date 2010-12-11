10 HUGE Questions About The iPad 2

Apple’s iPad will surely be one of this year’s top holiday gifts, but everyone is already frothing in expectation of the iPad 2, which is expected next year.



So what’s it going to be like?

A few things seem to be givens, like that it will include a front camera for FaceTime video chatting. (See our mock-up illustrations.)

But there are still more questions than answers.

