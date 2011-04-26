Watch This Impressive Forerunner Of The iPad From 1994

This 1994 shows what a Knight Ridder think tank thought the future of news consumption looked like. Their answer? The iPad.



Outside of the stylus, it’s amazing how much they got right: the form factor, and the use cases (down to saying people would still use regular computers for content creation but increasingly use tablets for content consumption), and this was at the dawn of the commercial internet.

Pretty impressive.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via Gawker)

