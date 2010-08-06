The Truth About The iPad, Day 100

At home or on the go, I've been using the iPad for watching video a lot more than I thought I would.

I've watched live Major League Baseball games on the excellent MLB At Bat app, which over 100,000 people have installed. (Of its 40,000 average daily users, 25% of them watch live video on it, the league tells us.)

I just watched a bunch of the Tour de France on it over the past month, live and on-demand, via Versus's excellent HTML5 video stream.

I've watched TV shows via the Netflix and Hulu apps, and via DVDs that I ripped into an iPad-compatible format on my Mac, using the handy free app, Handbrake.

I've been bringing the iPad to the gym with me a few days a week since it arrived. For the most part, it has replaced the TV built into the machines, and it's one reason I got the iPad 3G and have continued to pay for AT&T's now-extinct $30/month unlimited-access plan.

The limiting factor, which I wrote about in a column for CNN a few weeks ago, is that AT&T's 3G network is not always capable of delivering a reliable video stream. It's a real hassle when I want to stream a Cubs baseball game, or an episode of 'No Reservations' over the Netflix app, and AT&T's network keeps freezing the video stream up. Someday, this won't be a problem. But today, it is.

There's a nice essay on the iPad as a video player by Adam Lisagor, aka Lonelysandwich, a guy I profiled a few months ago for his web video work. He writes about the iPad, 'They've stopped short of showing it on a chest in bed, but that's where mine gets its most use. My chest is where I first noticed that the iPad would make the most impact on me as a Video device.' That's another big one for me, too.

Here I am at our Startup 2010 Conference this past June, showing off the MLB At Bat app, while interviewing MLB Advanced Media CEO Bob Bowman about the future of TV, among other topics. Unfortunately, the cool MLB iPad app doesn't make the Cubs any better. Here's a video of our chat. Photo by Michael Seto.