IP Australia launches tool to help commercialisation of public sector patents

Public and Private will all be rowing in the same direction

IP Australia, the federal government division that administers intellectual property and copyright, has released a tool to bring the public and private sectors together.

Called Source IP, it is “digital marketplace” that displays patents filed by participating Australian public research organisations in order to make opportunities for commercialisation more evident.

Businesses can search through the database to find licensing opportunities or researchers looking to collaborate with the private sector.

Participating organisations include a number of universities, the CSIRO, the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, the Defence Science and Technology Group among others.

From the SourceIp website:

Source IP is particularly focused on making it easier for Australian businesses, including small businesses, to access innovation and technology generated by the publicly funded research sector in Australia.

The platform has been specifically created to help expose potential collaboration opportunities to businesses seeking to work with public sector research partners and to facilitate quick and easy contact.

With #SourceIP you can search for #OZ inventions, discover licensable #IP & make contact with owners & experts https://t.co/8iPmNpzT5S — IP Australia (@IPAustralia) November 23, 2015

IP Australia released the following video with the announcement:

More to come

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.