IP Address Lookup Tools

There are many instances when working on the internet when it’s important to Lookup the IP address of a home internet connection, the IP address of a website, or the IP address of incoming users to your website. The IP address is a common parameter that connects all users and computers to the internet. Countries, cities, states, and users have different IP Addresses and understanding how to better use IP Addresses can help you get ahead with your internet projects.



For one, being able to determine an IP Address in your code can you help display different information and content for people in different parts of the world. Coding IP Address tools into your website is a great way for geo-targeting ads, content, and listings on a website. Also, IP Address blocking can help you weed out users that come to your website and steal information or could be there to hack into your site. A good method of security on your website is to check the incoming IP Addresses and be aware of the ones that may be hitting your system too many times, as this could be a robot, a hacker or simply an IP Address that you would rather not have visiting your site.

There are many ways to look up an IP Address and one of them is a DNS Lookup. A DNS lookup can come in different shapes and forms including a forward DNS lookup, Reverse DNS Lookup, MX lookup, Geo Lookup and others.

A DNS Lookup is where you can use an Internet Domain name to find the IP address. There are some quick tools for doing this on the web that make it easy, and you can also look up the IP Address of a particular website or domain name by going to your command prompt and typing, ping www.websiteiwanttolookup.com. By entering the domain name, the ping will ping the web and return the IP address if your computer is connected to the internet. It is always recommended to check the IP address when you have changed servers or DNS to see when your IP address has propagated and connected to the new IP address.

A Reverse DNS Lookup will show you the Domain Names associated with a particular IP Address, as many times you can have multiple domains hosted on the same IP address. Sometimes in shared hosting scenarios, it’s good to know what other sites are hosted on your IP address.

An MX Lookup for the domain name it gets a list of servers and their preference numbers, while a geo lookup can tell you the geography for the location for where the IP address is hosted.

IP Address and DNS lookup tools are very important to get a hold of when maintaining your 100% up time on the internet and ensuring the proper growth of your website and servers on the internet.

