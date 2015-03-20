Iowa State, America's trendiest Final Four pick, just ruined a ton of brackets

Iowa State lost to 14th-seeded UAB in the first big upset of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones were a trendy Final Four pick. Basketball elitists loved them because their coach, Fred Hoiberg, runs an NBA-style system. College basketball fans loved them because they were one of the most entertaining teams in the country all year long.

Their loss ruins a huge number of brackets. On Yahoo, 15.5% of users picked Iowa State to go to the Final Four. That’s the highest number for a team that wasn’t a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

If you have either Duke and Gonzaga in that region, you’re looking good. If you had Iowa State, better luck next year.

UAB will face the winner of SMU-UCLA on Saturday.

