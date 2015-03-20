Iowa State, America's trendiest Final Four pick, just ruined a ton of brackets

Tony Manfred
Uab iowa stateAndy Lyons/Getty Images

Iowa State lost to 14th-seeded UAB in the first big upset of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones were a trendy Final Four pick. Basketball elitists loved them because their coach, Fred Hoiberg, runs an NBA-style system. College basketball fans loved them because they were one of the most entertaining teams in the country all year long.

Their loss ruins a huge number of brackets. On Yahoo, 15.5% of users picked Iowa State to go to the Final Four. That’s the highest number for a team that wasn’t a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

NCAA Tournament ChartBusinessInsider.com

If you have either Duke and Gonzaga in that region, you’re looking good. If you had Iowa State, better luck next year.

UAB will face the winner of SMU-UCLA on Saturday.

