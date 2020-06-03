LIVE UPDATES: Follow the results of the the Democratic primary for US Senate in Iowa

Several candidates are facing off today for the Democratic nomination for US Senate in Iowa.

The winner will run against Republican Sen. Joni Ernst this fall.

Teresa Greenfield, who has been backed by Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, is the frontrunner for the nomination, but faces competition from Admiral Mike Franken and Eddie Mauro.

Polls in Iowa close at 9 p.m. Central Time and 10 p.m. Eastern, but mailed-in ballots are still accepted

Republican Senator Joni Ernst faces a much tougher path to re-election this November after being first being elected to the US Senate in 2014, a GOP wave year.

While Iowa has been steadily trending Republican at the state level for the last several election cycles, the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis have greatly expanded the Senate map for Democrats, putting Ernst’s seat back in play.

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, has thrown their weight behind Theresa Greenfield, an urban planner, real estate developer, and first-time political candidate.

But Greenfield still faces opposition in the crowded Democratic primary field from retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken, who clinched the endorsement of the Des Moines Register, businessman Eddie Mauro, and lawyer Kimberly Graham.

The Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC has spent an eye-popping $US6.7 million on ads in the state supporting Greenfield, who has outraised all her opponents including Ernst in the first half of 2020’s second quarter, according to a pre-primary report filed last week.

As CQ Roll Call noted last week, Greenfield’s path to the nomination could be much more difficult if she doesn’t clear the field in the primary election.

If none of the candidates earns over 35% of the vote in today’s primary, the nominee will be decided by the party in a convention.

