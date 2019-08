Steve King, a Republican from Iowa, tweeted in favour of the Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders on Sunday afternoon, linking to a cartoon of Wilders plugging a cracked wall with “Western civilisation” written on it. The tweet prompted backlash from both sides of the aisle, but King stood firm.

