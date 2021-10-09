Donald Trump lashes Mitch McConnell at Iowa rally, says he ‘did not have the courage’ to challenge 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump (L), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R). Scott Olson/Getty Images (L), Drew Angerer/Getty Images (R)

At an Iowa rally, Donald Trump criticized Mitch McConnell for not challenging the 2020 election results.

The relationship between Trump and McConnell has become increasingly fraught since Trump’s election loss.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley appeared on stage to accept an endorsement from Trump.

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a rally in Iowa on Saturday night, saying the senator did not “have the courage” to challenge the 2020 election results.

“Mitch McConnell should have challenged that election because even back then, we had plenty of material to challenge that election. He should have challenged the election,” Trump said.

“[Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer would have challenged the election. But Mitch McConnell didn’t have the courage to challenge the election.”

Trump made the comments at a campaign-style rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.

The former president also claimed that McConnell’s seniority in the Republican Party was due to the amount of money he fundraises.

“He’s only a leader because he raises a lot of money and he gives it to senators, that’s the only thing he’s got. That’s his only form of leadership,” Trump said.

The tumultuous relationship between the former president and the Senate Minority leader has become increasingly fraught since Trump’s 2020 election loss.

McConnell angered Trump after appearing to accept Joe Biden’s victory, and condemning the former president for being “practically and morally responsible” for the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Trump has since reportedly worked to have McConnell ousted as Republican leader, and in April called him a “dumb son of a bitch” and a “stone cold loser.”

However, McConnell has said he would still support Trump as the party’s 2024 nominee.

In the nearly two-hour-long speech in Iowa, the former president recycled some of his favorite talking points, particularly the widely disproved claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Trump noted that his election fraud claims get the most cheers at rallies.

“The single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it,” Trump said.

Despite Trump’s continuous claims, the Department of Justice has said it found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies to overturn the election have all failed.

Unlike McConnell, many senior Republican leaders have continued to embrace Trump and peddle conspiracy theories about election fraud.

The entire Republican Party of Iowa warmly welcomed Trump, according to The Des Moines Register, including Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Ashley Hinson, and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Grassley appeared on stage with Trump at the rally, earning praise from the former president for being a loyal supporter.

“You are the greatest,” Trump said to Grassley, and added that he had his “complete and total endorsement for reelection.”