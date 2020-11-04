Iowa 2020 presidential election results

Iowa is a swing state and has evenly split its vote between the two major parties in the last 12 years.

The state has six electoral votes.

Three of the state’s six congressional seats are held by Republicans.

See the live coverage and full results from the US presidential election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Iowa is a swing state and has evenly split its vote between the two major parties in the last 12 years. The state is home to a host of competitive down-ballot races which include the state’s 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Congressional Districts. Iowa is also home to a tight Senate race between incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.

The state is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and three of the state’s six congressional seats. Iowa has six electoral votes and is expected by analysts to be particularly competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.