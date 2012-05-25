Iowa Police Recently Arrested A Drunk Driver With A Zebra And Parrot In His Front Seat

Can’t a man drive with his favourite zoo animals in peace?



Apparently no longer.

The Des Moines Register reported Tuesday that an Iowa driver was found passed out drunk in a parking lot with his pet zebra and parrot in the front seat.

He was charged with operating his vehicle while intoxicated.

“For [Jerald] Reiter, taking Pee Wee, the 3-month-old zebra, and Izzy, the parrot, out in his truck and elsewhere isn’t out of the ordinary,” reporter Grant Rodgers wrote.

Police posted the following photo they snapped upon discovering Reiter’s vehicle. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Photo: Des Moines Police Department via New YorkDaily

Although Reiter’s mugshot comes pretty close:

Photo: Des Moines Register

