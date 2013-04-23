Local News Anchor Fired On His First Day After Accidentally Swearing On Live TV

It was A.J. Clemente’s first day on the job as anchor at NBC’s affiliate in Bismarck, North Dakota, when he accidentally said “F—— sh–” live on the air — as his co-anchor was introducing him!



Watch the incredibly awkward 30-second exchange below:

Clemente immediately knew he messed up, tweeting after the incident:

That couldn’t have gone any worse! — A.J. Clemente (@ClementeAJ) April 21, 2013

Tough day,Thanks for the support,We all make mistakes. Im truly sorry for mine. I’ll try my hardest to come back better and learn from this. — A.J. Clemente (@ClementeAJ) April 22, 2013

But a few hours later, he flubbed again:

I just want to say that I did not say the word gay, I was trying to pronounce the London Marathon winners name Tsegaye Kebede. — A.J. Clemente (@ClementeAJ) April 22, 2013

I would never disrespect anybody in that matter. Once again I’m truly sorry. — A.J. Clemente (@ClementeAJ) April 22, 2013

Ultimately, the station let Clemente go. But he kept his sense of humour:

Unfortunately KFYRTV has decided to let me go. Thank you to them and everyone in ND for the opportunity and everyone for the support. — A.J. Clemente (@ClementeAJ) April 22, 2013

Rookie mistake. I’m a free agent.Cant help but laugh at myself and stay positive.Wish i didnt trip over my “Freaking Shoes” out of the gate. — A.J. Clemente (@ClementeAJ) April 22, 2013

