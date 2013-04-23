US

Local News Anchor Fired On His First Day After Accidentally Swearing On Live TV

Aly Weisman

It was A.J. Clemente’s first day on the job as anchor at NBC’s affiliate in Bismarck, North Dakota, when he accidentally said “F—— sh–” live on the air — as his co-anchor was introducing him!

Watch the incredibly awkward 30-second exchange below: 

Clemente immediately knew he messed up, tweeting after the incident:

 But a few hours later, he flubbed again:

 Ultimately, the station let Clemente go. But he kept his sense of humour:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.