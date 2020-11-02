Democrat Cindy Axne fights to retain her seat against David Young in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Cindy Axne previously defeated David Young in 2018 to represent Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

The district is one of 30 districts won by President Donald Trump in 2016 and is represented by a Democrat.

Axne has raised $US5.3 million, nearly twice the amount of Young with $US2.8 million.

See the live coverage and full results from all US House elections.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne aims to defeat former congressman David Young in a 2018 rematch to represent Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

The candidates

A native of Des Moines, Axne gained her seat in the House on a platform focusing on protecting public schooling, health insurance reform, and women’s reproductive rights. Alongside Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Axne was the first woman from Iowa to join the House of Representatives.

Young, Axne’s Republican opponent, previously represented Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District for two terms before being ousted by Axne in 2018. He supports creating a pathway for Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals, also known as Dreamers, to gain citizenship. Young is also campaigning on a platform that includes student loan forgiveness to recent graduates who work in underserved communities.

The district

Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District is located in the southwest region of the state. The district includes the most populous city and capital of Iowa, Des Moines. According to Ballotpedia, the district includes a selection of pivot counties, or counties that supported President Obama in 2008 and 2012 and went on to support President Trump in 2016.

The district as a whole went from voting for Obama by a margin of four percentage points in 2012 to voting for Trump by 3.5 points in 2016, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Axne has raised about $US5.3 million, spent $US3.7 million, and has $US1.6 million in cash on hand while Young has raised approximately $US2.8 million, spent $US1.7 million, and has $US1 million in cash on hand.

What some experts say

The race between Axne and Young is rated as as “leans Democratic” by Inside Elections, Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics, and the Cook Political Report.

Expanded Coverage Module: insider-voter-guide

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.