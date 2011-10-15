Iowa Hawkeyes Fans Are About To Attempt The Most Ambitious Card Stunt In Sports History

Iowa is not a land known for its artistry, but Iowa Hawkeyes fans have proven themselves capable of properly aligning in rows, much like crop plants that are cultivated to grow in long, straight lines. Can’t think of any examples of such plants.



Via Iowa blog Black Heart Gold Pants, here’s this week’s plan for one of the most ambitious card stunts in American sports history (and yes, it’s real) and one that will make Ricky Stanzi, wherever he may be, appear to be about three feet taller than he really is for its entire duration.

This post originally appeared at SB Nation.

