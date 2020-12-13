An Iowa church bought and forgave $5 million in medical debt

iStock / Getty Images Plus

A church in Iowa bought and forgave $US5 million of medical debt in the state.

Rev. Minna Bothwell of a church in Des Moines told the Des Moines Register that the church was able to purchase $US5 million of Iowa’s medical debt for around $US8,000 by partnering with “RIP Medical Debt,” an organisation that purchases and then abolishes debt.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans have suffered expensive medical bills.

Capitol Hill Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Iowa, announced last month in a video that the church had purchased and forgiven $US5 million of Iowa’s medical debt.

According to the church’s “medical debt relief campaign” website, the church partnered with “RIP Medical Debt,” an organisation that purchases and then abolishes debt. The church said on its website that “on average, $US1 is leveraged to abolish $US100 in medical debt.”

Rev. Minna Bothwell of the Capitol Hill Lutheran Church told the Des Moines Register that the church could purchase $US5 million of Iowa’s medical debt for around $US8,000.

The church started another fundraiser to purchase and forgive medical debt in Missouri, a contiguous state of Iowa. According to the campaign website, the church has surpassed its goal to raise $US20,000.

Earlier this year, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young’s organisation also bought and forgave $US1 million in medical debt through a $US10,000 donation to RIP Medical Debt, Insider’s Kelly McLaughlin reported.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans have had to suffer the toll of paying expensive medical bills.

For example, an uninsured patient from New York City received a bill of over $US30,000 after staying three nights at the hospital for coronavirus treatment, Business Insider’s Kimberly Leonard reported in May.

One bankruptcy lawyer told Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower that the pandemic could increase bankruptcies.

