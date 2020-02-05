The Iowa caucus chaos is the worst-case scenario for the Democrats, and plays into Trump's hands

CNN CNN not displaying the results of the Iowa Democratic caucus.

On Monday night Democrats anxiously waited for the results of the crucial Iowa Democratic primary to come through – but they never arrived.

Party officials blamed a problem with an app used by officials to record votes.

The fiasco will likely rob the eventual winner of a vital boost to their campaign, as recriminations continue and the news cycle moves on.

President Donald Trump has seized on the primary chaos to attack Democrats as inept, and drive home divisions in the party.

It also calls into question the entire future of Iowa’s complicated caucus system.

The cable news graphics summed up the embarrassment for Democrats on Monday night.

For some time last night, instead of the graphics bar registering the steadily accumulating percentage of votes won by each of the candidates competing for the Democratic presidential nomination, there was instead a big fat zero by each smiling portrait.

The delay to the much-anticipated results of the first vote in the primary contest is being blamed by party officials on problems with an app used to communicate votes, but it’s the worst possible start to primary season for the party.

The Iowa caucus usually gives a huge early boost to the victor, with the 2016 winner, Hillary Clinton, going on to win the party nomination. And according to data analysed by CBS News, in seven of the last nine contested Iowa primaries the victor has gone on to be named as party’s presidential candidate.

The official results as Pete Buttigieg declares himself victorious in Iowa: pic.twitter.com/isUMd4lxgM — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) February 4, 2020

But this year the vote descended into farce, Candidates attempted to spin the chaos as indicating that they were poised for victory. Officials giving conflicting accounts of the reason for the chaos. Early Tuesday, a winner has still not been announced.

The advantage the winner will gain when the results are eventually announced will fast dissipate, amid ongoing recriminations about the fiasco, and with campaigns having little time to digest the events of Monday before refocussing their efforts towards next Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire.

Joshua Lott/Getty Images Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he is introduced during a campaign event January 23, 2016 in Pella, Iowa.

But there is one person who is already claiming a clear victory:President Donald Trump.

Trump seized on Monday night’s chaos to portray the Democrats as inept, and incapable of organising a state primary let alone running a country. His campaign is also seeking to further drive home divisions among Democrats, with campaign director Brad Parscale and other top allies alleging that the delay is evidence of a “cover up” by the Democratic establishment.

And in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night Trump will likely to seek to drive home his advantage, portraying himself as the greatest president in American history, and boasting of his achievements in office, while Democrats continue to figure out what went wrong.

This morning, instead of a new Democratic champion emerging from the pack, this is the media meme that many will remember instead:

The New York Post How The New York Post covered the Iowa caucus.

