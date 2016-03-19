Iowa wins thrilling overtime game over Temple on buzzer-beating tip-in

Iowa big man Adam Woodbury saved his team’s season with a buzzer-beating tip-in to push Iowa past Temple, 72-70.

Iowa nearly blew the game, leading by ten at one point in the second half before Temple came back, and tied the game when Temple guard Quenton DeCosey was fouled a three-point attempt and hit all three free throws with two seconds left.

In overtime, Iowa controlled the ball on the final possession. Iowa guard Mike Gesell missed a fade-away jumper for the baseline, but Temple forgot one of the basic principles of basketball: box out.

Woodbury was there for the game-winning tip in:



Here’s another look:





Woodbury finished with ten points for the game.

Iowa will now play Villanova in the next round.

NOW WATCH: A skier built this cool contraption in order to shoot incredible footage whipping his iPhone around his head on a string



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.