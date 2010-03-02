Iowa And Minnesota Appliance Rebate Programs Are So Popular That Their Websites Crashed

A pair of government stimulus programs that launched today in the Midwest are proving so popular that the websites set up to administer them crashed.



The programs offer rebates for consumers that turn in old appliances, such as refrigerators. They’re “Cash for Clunkers” applied to household appliances.

The web site for Iowa’s Cash for Refrigerators program, IowaApplianceRebate.com, was down for most of the morning. The Minnesota program’s website, mnappliancerebate.com, also crashed. Traffic there was so overwhelming that officials began to suspect a cyber-attack might have been underway.

The logic of the appliance rebate is very similar to cash for clunkers. For a limited time, consumers can turn in refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, and dishwashers in exchange for a rebate that can be applied to the purchase of a new, energy efficient appliance. In Minnesota, you can get up to $200. In Iowa, you’ll get up to $500. Like cash for clunkers, it’s supposed to be a two-fer: better for the environment and stimulating consumer spending in a hard hit segment of the economy.

Of course, the original cash for clunkers program also had perverse effects. Increased auto-spending seems to have hurt other market sectors that weren’t subsidized. One of the hardest businesses was home appliances. So the need for a Cash For Frig program was partially created by the cash for clunkers program. And now increased spending on appliances by cash strapped consumers could wind up socking it to non-subsidized businesses. It’s cash for clunkers all the way down.

Both programs are funded as federal economic stimulus programs.

