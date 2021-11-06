2 students who attended the high school of a Spanish teacher found dead under a wheelbarrow have been charged with her murder, reports say

The remains of a high school teacher was found in a park in Fairfield, Iowa.

Two students from her school have been charged with her murder.

Her daughter has said that “we lost an absolute angel in our family.”

The remains of a popular high school Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, 66, were found in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, Iowa, on November 3, local officials confirmed.

A City of Fairfield Facebook post states that the death of Mexican-born Graber is being treated as a homicide.

Two 16-year-old students from her school, Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale have been charged with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree, it said.

The teenagers are being criminally charged as adults, said the post. The pair are being held at the Jefferson County jail on a $US1 ($AU1) million bond each. Their next court appearance is on November 12, reported the MailOnline.

Criminal complaints obtained by the Des Moines Register state that Graber’s body was discovered “under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties,” with detectives at the scene suggesting she died from “inflicted trauma to the head.”

The complaint also detailed that Miller and Goodale exchanged messages on social media regarding the specifics of Graber’s death – including motive to kill, their involvement, and the plan to kill.

It also outlines “deliberate attempts to conceal the crime.”

Issuing a statement, the Fairfield Community School District’s superintendent Laurie Noll said, “In her nine years with Fairfield High School, Mrs. Graber touched the lives of many students, parents, and staff,”

“I absolutely cannot comprehend why any student would ever want to hurt her, Alyson Reid, a former student, told NBC.

Graber’s daughter – who shares her name – wrote on Facebook that “we lost an absolute angel in our family.”

“I will miss her loud laugh and dancing with her to any music that was playing. She had so much joy in her eyes and such a deep sense of faith,” she continued.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the bereaved Graber family financially.