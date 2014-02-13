The Guy Who Beat Shaun White Posts A Cool Diagram Of His Gold Medal Run

Swiss snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov ended the Shaun White era with a gold medal in halfpipe at the Olympics on Tuesday.

This morning he posted this cool graphic breaking down his gold medal run. His five tricks:

1. Method air

2. Frontside 540 “crippler”

3. Backside double cork 1260

4. Frontside double cork 1080

5. Cab double cork 1440 “Yolo”

That final trick is the most incredible. He and White are the only people in the world who can do it.

Pretty cool:

