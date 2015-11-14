How different networking standards are competing to connect the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) — a vast network of connected devices — is set to become the world’s largest device market over the next decade, potentially creating trillions of dollars in economic value. However, without a reliable and secure network connection, these devices will fail to deliver that value. Device owners can choose between a number of established and emerging networking technologies to connect their IoT devices and collect data from them for analysis.

BI Intelligence’s new IoT Networks Report examines these different networking technologies, their pros and cons, and how well they are positioned for future growth in the IoT market. We also outline how different networks are best suited for connecting specific types of IoT devices, including connected cars, drones, smart home devices, and wearables.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

The need for interoperability — the ability for different devices to share data with each other — is driving the development of new networking technologies specifically designed for IoT devices.

How Nest’s Thread network standard is positioned against other standards for connecting the smart home like ZigBee and Z-Wave.

New developments in Wi-Fi and 4G LTE technologies could make them more suitable for connecting low-power devices like sensors and smart lights.

New standards for low power wide area networks (LPWANs) could make it more cost-effective to connect large numbers of small devices over large geographic areas.

In full, the report:

Examines how different networking standards will best fit the needs of differet industries and environments.

Shows how the lack of interoperability between different IoT devices could damage the adoption of IoT technologies,

Forecasts the growth of new and established mesh networking technologies designed specifically for the IoT market.

Explains how existing networks that connect PCs, laptops, and mobile devices can be modified to better suit sensors and other small IoT devices.

