Upgrading To iOS5 Was A Horrible Experience – The SAIcast Lament

Linette Lopez
santa screaming kid

If you’re prone to nightmares, I would suggest not downloading this podcast.

Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson recount their horrible experiences upgrading to Apple iOS5, and it definitely chilling. Lots of problems!

Plus, a few words about Google Plus and an interview with a Microsoft exec you won’t want to miss. Enjoy.

Podcast Powered By Podbean Download this episode (right click and save) 

