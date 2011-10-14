Upgrading To iOS5 Was A Horrible Experience – The SAIcast Lament

If you’re prone to nightmares, I would suggest not downloading this podcast.



Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson recount their horrible experiences upgrading to Apple iOS5, and it definitely chilling. Lots of problems!

Plus, a few words about Google Plus and an interview with a Microsoft exec you won’t want to miss. Enjoy.

Podcast Powered By Podbean

