iOS4 Upgrade Breaks iPhone-To-Car Stereo Connection, Apple Customers Riot

Apple iPhone 3G and 3Gs owners are filling up Apple’s support forums with complaints that after they installed iOS4, their phones stopped being able to connect to their car stereos through USB cords.



A typical complaint:

“Upgraded to iOS4 a few hours ago. Went to my car and plugged it into the USB port of my pioneer stereo and it says ‘Not compatible.’ My stereo has always worked with my iphone. PLEASE FIX THIS ASAP, APPLE”

Another:

“Mine almost has the same problem. It plays songs, but when i get a call, or turn off the car & come back, the song starts over! i have listened to only 3 songs all day because they keep starting over when i get calls!!!!”

Another:

“Hi Had the same problem this morning on my way to work. I have a JVC KD-R601 and as most of you are saying it has worked flawlessly with OS3. Tried a hard reset and nothing is curing it. Will there be a further OS update to fix this?”

(Why aren’t these people just connecting their iPhones to their car stereos through the headphone jack? So they can control their iPhone through their steering wheels.)

This isn’t the first bad news today for Apple. It’s new iPhone loses signal when held in the left hand and sometimes comes with a slightly discolored screen. Those issues and this one are bad enough that we’re wondering: Is Apple’s new iPhone a lemon?

