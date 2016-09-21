This is the one area where Apple iOS simply destroys Android

Photo: Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The iOS 10 launch has had some bumps. Shortly after the update went live last week, some users reported that it made their iPhones unusable, forcing Apple to push out a fix almost immediately. A couple days later, T-Mobile had to tell its customers to avoid downloading the software, due to reports of it causing dropped connections. Earlier this week, Apple told us it was working to fix an issue that causes its Lightning EarPods to not work as intended. These are all bad things.

And yet! Compared to its eternal software rival, Android, iOS 10 has been a resounding success in at least one area: adoption. This chart from Statista tells the tale. According to data from Mixpanel, more than 34% of iOS devices are already running the latest iOS update, and nearly 61% are running the next-most recent, which was released in September 2015.

By contrast, less than 0.1% of Android devices are running the latest update, version 7.0 Nougat. There are huge groups of Android users running on each of the last four versions, whose release dates stretch all the way back to July 2012. The most popular version is Android Lollipop, which came out in November 2014.

This doesn’t mean that iOS is better than Android, just that Apple’s way of doing business gives it total control of the devices its software runs on, leading to a more consistent experience for users, and helping developers by letting them target fewer versions.

