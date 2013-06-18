MOBILE INSIGHTS: iOS Shoppers Are More Likely To Buy Than Those On Android

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



iOS Shoppers Are 30 per cent More Likely to Make a Purchase on Their Device (TechCrunch)

That’s according to a new Forrester survey of 58,000 U.S. shoppers. iOS users are also 15% more likely to do product research on their mobile devices than Android users. Despite this, it’s not like commerce-focused companies can afford to give up on Android. Read > Video Could be Coming to Instagram (TechCrunch)

Facebook’s mysterious press conference this week could announce the arrival of video to Instagram. The idea of “Instagram for video” has been floating around for a while, but none of the services have really taken off. However, it may end up being more of a direct response to the growing popularity of Twitter-owned Vine. Read >

Flurry Is Launching a Mobile Real-Time Bidding Platform (Ad Exchanger)

The company expects to have 20 demand-side platform partners at launch. Elsewhere in the interview, CEO Simon Khalaf reveals that 80% of the time spent on the mobile Internet is through apps. Read >

For more info on real-time bidding, please read our report from earlier this year.

Enabling the Mobile-First Enterprise (ReadWrite)

A guide to creating a mobile-focused environment in your enterprise. Read >

Skype Launches Its Video Messaging Service (Engadget)

Users can now send unlimited video messages on Windows 8, Windows desktop, iOS, Android, and Blackberry, but Windows Phone is curiously not supported. Read >

A Peek at iOS 7 on iPads (9to5Mac)

While Apple only showcased the iPhone interface at WWDC, 9to5Mac got their hands on screenshots of the iPad interface from a hacked iPad iOS 7 simulator. Read >

Responses to WWDC from Across the Internet (Mutual Mobile)

An infographic of the responses to the mobile initiatives Apple introduced at WWDC last week. (See below.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.