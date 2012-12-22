Apple's Latest Update Fixes One Problem With Your iPhone, But Causes Another

Earlier this week, Apple released a small software update for iPhones.



The update fixed an issue with iPhones that were experiencing a poor Wi-Fi connection. While the Wi-Fi issue may have been solved, AppleInsider is reporting that some users are claiming the update has made their battery life worse.

Battery life has always been a huge complaint for iPhone users, but users are claiming substantial battery drain after this update.

You can read the full thread of complaints on Apple’s official support forums.

Have you been experiencing poorer battery life after you updated to iOS 6.0.2? Let us know in the comments.

