Apple Just Released A New Version Of iOS That Fixes A Huge Security Hole

Apple just released the next iOS update, version 4.3.4. (It’s version 4.2.9 for those of you with Verizon iPhones.)The update contains a fix for the loophole that leaves iPhones vulnerable to hackers when downloading PDFs.



It’s the same vulnerability that the popular tool Jailbreak Me uses to jailbreak iPhones over the web.

If you plan on Jailbreaking using Jailbreak Me, skip this update and only download PDFs from trusted sources. Otherwise, this is an essential update for anyone.

Sync your iDevice with iTunes now to get the update.

