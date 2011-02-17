iOS Still Has More Developers But Android Is Growing Faster

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple‘s iOS still has much more apps than Google‘s Android, but Android is growing faster. That’s the key finding in a report by Lookout, a mobile security company.Another finding is that, as is widely believed, there are still much more free apps on Android than iOS, but paid apps on Android are growing fast. This is important if Google wants to attract more developers to their platform — they need to be able to make money.



All of this matters terribly because the smartphone game is a platform game. The platform that attracts more apps will attract more consumers, which will in turn attract more apps, in a virtuous cycle.

