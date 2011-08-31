Apple Has Big Plans For Its Next Generation Of Location Services In iOS

Apple is looking to beef up its location services in iOS, according to a job posting discovered by Apple Insider.



Here’s an excerpt from the job’s description:

You will join a dynamic team responsible for qualifying the latest iOS products, working on exciting new features for iOS location services.

iOS has mostly relied on third-party apps to provide location services. A notable exception is Apple’s new Reminder app that can push you event reminders based on location. That app will be included in iOS 5.

