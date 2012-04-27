This Site Lets You Stream Live TV For Free On Your iPad

Steve Kovach
There are plenty of sketchy sites that let you stream live TV to your computer.Now there’s a new one designed specifically for iPhones and iPads.

Check out iOSLiveTV.com, which we found on Gizmodo (via 9to5Mac). The site is full of channels from several countries, including the U.S. The U.S. channels include TNT, Cinemax, USA, ESPN, and a lot more.

Oh yeah, there’s some porn too. 

We don’t expect this site to stick around long since it’s probably breaking a bunch of rules. But we did snag a bunch of screenshots so you can see how it works.

First, go to iOSLiveTV.com and select your country.

There are several channels to choose from. Tap the one you want to watch.

Tap the play button to start streaming. We hit a snag here. A&E would not load.

But we did get this local NBC affiliate to stream.

You can minimize the picture for better resolution. The quality is pretty bad if you watch in full screen.

There are a bunch of cable and premium channels such as Syfy...

...and ESPN

Want a better way to get live TV on your iPad?

Check out Aereo, the TV service that acts as a virtual DVR for your iPad >

