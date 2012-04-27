This Site Lets You Stream Live TV For Free On Your iPad

Photo: Screenshot

There are plenty of sketchy sites that let you stream live TV to your computer.Now there’s a new one designed specifically for iPhones and iPads.



Check out iOSLiveTV.com, which we found on Gizmodo (via 9to5Mac). The site is full of channels from several countries, including the U.S. The U.S. channels include TNT, Cinemax, USA, ESPN, and a lot more.

Oh yeah, there’s some porn too.

We don’t expect this site to stick around long since it’s probably breaking a bunch of rules. But we did snag a bunch of screenshots so you can see how it works.

