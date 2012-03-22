iOS Is The Darling Of Developers

Apple’s iOS is the choice platform of mobile app developers, according to a survey of 2,173 developers conducted by IDC and Appcelerator. This isn’t surprising, given that it has much better monetization than Android. While Android is the second most popular destination, developer interest in the platform (both smartphones and tablets) has been falling—approximately 10 per cent in the past 6 months.



Also of note in the findings is the high interest in developing HTML5 mobile web apps. We argued in our HTML5 report that it will displace the majority of native apps in the next 3 to 5 years because it diminishes the power of app stores and should consequently improve monetization.

Photo: IDC, Appcelerator

