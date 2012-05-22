COMING SOON: Here Are A Bunch Of Awesome iPhone And iPad Games We Can't Wait To Try

Photo: YouTube Screenshot
The best iPad and iPhone games are yet to arrive.From revamped classic games to 100% original games, there’s something here you’re bound to find intriguing.
Here’s a collection of projects currently in development that have the most hype and anticipation surrounding them in the gaming community.
It's a turn-based RPG that resurrects tabletop games played on graph paper. Roll dice, fight monsters, and gather items.
Pocket Heroes brings asynchronous multiplayer (a la Words With Friends) to Dungeons & Dragons-style RPG gaming. You can play with friends anywhere in the world without worrying about time limits on your turn.
Old-school gamers will be excited for RealMyst, a revamped version of a classic game. Check out the gameplay video below
With gameplay pretty comparable to Dungeon Raid, WarGames uses the familiar matching mechanic to simulate hacking a computer to prevent a missile launch.
