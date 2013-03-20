CHART: iOS Gains Market Share As Smartphone Penetration Jumps In The U.S.

Globally, Android continues to consolidate its position as the dominant smartphone operating system. But in the U.S., Apple’s iOS platform runs in a strong second place.



In the three months ending January 2013, iOS gained 3.5 percentage points to end with 37.8 per cent of the installed base in the U.S. smartphone market, according to recent comScore data.

Android’s share shrank over the same period, from 53.6 per cent market share to 52.3 per cent.

Several reasons explain Android’s relatively lackluster U.S. performance. The iPhone 5 launch in September meant Apple was able to leverage the holiday shopping rush to gain market share.

Additionally, the overall U.S. smartphone market continues to grow impressively, and Android simply wasn’t able to keep pace. Between October 2012 and January 2013 the number of American smartphone owners climbed from 121.3 million to 129.4 million. That translates to a 7 per cent growth rate for the U.S. smartphone market (an acceleration from the 6 per cent rate recorded in the previous three month period).

Android will likely receive a market share boost in the next few months from U.S. sales of the just-launched Samsung Galaxy S4. However, the other side of that coin is that Google’s Android is increasingly dependent on Samsung, as other Android manufacturers languish.

