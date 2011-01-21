iOS Is Half Of New Enterprise Mobile Activations

Apple just wins everything these days, it seems. A new report says that Apple mobile devices were half of net new enterprise activations since the launch of the iPhone 4. Android is behind with 30% of net new activations.



This is pretty eye-opening because Apple has been somewhat famous as never getting a foothold in the enterprise, despite building a beloved consumer brand and great products. Even back in the 1980s, the Macintosh failed in large part because companies went with the IBM PC.

But the iPad and increasingly the iPhone seem to be exceptions. The iPad is increasingly popular with managers for use during meetings, on the road or in the home, and the iPhone seems to be making strong headway.

Obviously if this trend continues (and the Verizon iPhone should help) this could be huge for Apple, as enterprise is an absolutely huge market where they can grow from a very low point.

Don’t Miss: The All-Time Top 10 Free iPad Apps →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.