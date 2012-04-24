Android Is Getting Totally Blown Out Of The Water By iOS, According To This Real Time Data

Android may have a significantly larger share of the mobile market than iOS, but when it comes to actual user engagement, Apple is leaving Android in the dust.



Nearly three quarters of mobile web traffic in the U.S. in the last 24 hours came from iOS devices like the iPhone and iPad while Android devices accounted for less than a quarter of all mobile activity.

That’s according to Chitika, an online ad network, which recently launched a new tool that tracks mobile usage in real time.

Chitika doesn’t say how big the sample size is for devices analysed in any given 24 hour period. However, the data is based on unique impressions for ads placed on more than 200,000 websites.

In the six days since Chitika began tracking mobile dominance six days ago, Android has never accounted for more than a third of total mobile traffic.

It’s just the latest sign that Android is in trouble.

