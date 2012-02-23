Here's The Latest iOS Bug Everyone's Freaking Out About

A newly-discovered iOS bug could allow for someone to bypass your passcode protection and gain limited access to your contacts and recent calls, reports The Verge.



The thought of anyone snooping around your phone is unsettling, we agree. But we wouldn’t lose too much sleep over this one.

The method is a little wonky and requires you to insert and eject the phone’s SIM card several times. You also need to know the number for the phone you’re trying to break into. Expect this bug to be fixed with the next iOS update.

Here’s a video of the hack in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

