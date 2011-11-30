What Is 'J33,' And Why Does It Have Apple Fanboys In A Tizzy?

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

It’s not uncommon for Apple to slip some code into iOS updates that ends up going unused until new hardware is released.BGR has the breakdown on the new devices referenced in the iOS 5.1 beta that developers have been tooling around with.



“iPad2,4” — this is most likely a new iPad designed to work with Sprint’s network.

“iPad3,1” and “iPad3,2” — these are almost certainly references to the next generation of iPads. They’ve been spotted in previous versions of iOS as well.

“J33” — 9to5Mac says that this is the new Apple TV (read: not an Apple television, but the television accessory).

“iPhone5,1” — This is almost certainly the next-gen iPhone. rumours abound, and even this morning we were hearing that it would have a 4-inch screen instead of the stand 3.5 inches.

