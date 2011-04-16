iOS APPS OF THE WEEK: The Best Twitter App Yet And Make A Creepy 3D Version Of Your Face

Photo: Apple
This week we bring you a variety of great apps, and one of which could even save your life.Another app tries to be the Twitter of video sharing, and another lets you send instantaneous event invitations to friends and family.
There’s even a futuristic app to create a 3D model of your head that you can scare friends and family with.
Click the link below to check out our favourite iPhone and iPad apps that wowed us this week.
3 Frames Of Me is an amazing way to take three pictures and instantly turn them into a mini animation.
Click here for a demo on the app maker's website.
This app is a crowd pleaser, enabling just about anybody to get in on the stop-motion animation fun. We would like to see a social network sharing option, as well as the ability to make animations out of more than three pictures. We'll bet these features are coming soon.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
As we reported yesterday, Tweetbot may be the best way to use Twitter on your iPhone.
The app doesn't have a few features we like (such as in-line picturing viewing), but it does just about everything else right.
One cool tweak is the ability to reply to a tweet by triple-tapping it, and another is the clever integration with Instapaper and Read It Later.
Conversation view is not a surprising feature, but is executed flawlessly with a simple swipe-right. Boxcar integration is used for push notifications.
Price: $1.99 (on sale for a limited time) from the App Store
We doubt this app works with any astounding consistency, but it's definitely cool.
Use it to capture and scan 3D models of your face in six different rendering modes.
Go into an 'extremely dark' room, turn your device's backlight up to maximum, and open up the app. It measures how light bounces off your face to measure distances and create a 3D model.
Price: $0.99 from the App Store. Only for devices with a front-facing camera.
With two taps, Guardly will notify 911 and family that you are in danger, sending them an instant SOS alert and your GPS location via text, email, or however you'd like.
You can plug in different groups for different situations. For example, add family members and 911 to a 'heart attack' alert, but only a couple family members to your 'walking home alone' alert. This app could truly save your life--this is the next generation of personal safety.
Price: free from the App Store, but $9.99/month Premium service has many features that make you think 'better be safe than sorry' like much better location triangulation.
Viddy aims to be the Instagram of video apps, letting you add cool filters like 'Vintage' and 'Black and White' to videos so you can share them with friends.
You can follow people, they can follow you, and you can mark your 'faves' for watching later.
Price: free from the App Store
iVite is basically a fancy way to send invitations to calendar events, whether you use Google Calendar, Outlook, or iCal.
The key feature here is Push Notifications--iVite sends invitations using Push services so the invitation arrives instantaneously.
If you and a friend have this free app, you can send each other good-looking memos and events that will sync with your calendar app of choice. You can also manage guest lists and RSVPs from within the app.
Price: free from the App Store
Sending postcards has always been a fun way to deliver messages.
But what if, for $0.99 cents each, you could send a friend a message (140 characters only, of course) on the back of a beautiful print you've made in Instagram?
Postagram will mail your postcard anywhere in the world, and the picture even pops out of the postcard for easy refrigerator-sticking. It will take 2-5 days to reach a US location, and each postcard costs a loveable 99 cents each.
Note: you'll need an Instagram account to use this app.
Price: free from the App Store
Tout is an easy way to share 15-second video clips with friends and family.
Building off the success of Twitter's 'short and sweet' mentality, Tout limits videos to 15 second 'moments' to create a conversational video atmosphere.
Tout lets you follow and be followed, but also integrates with Facebook and Twitter to point people to your Touts.
Price: free from the App Store
Showyou is like Flipboard, but for video.
We liked Showyou when we checked it out this week, but it does suffer from a few glitches.
Nevertheless, we see a ton of potential in this Facebook and Twitter video aggregator. Support for YouTube and Tumblr videos is coming soon.
Price: free from the App Store
Wi-Fi photo transfer makes your iPhone's pictures folder available over your Wi-Fi network from any computer browser (pictured).
There's literally zero set-up, and the app is free.
Note: the app mis-labels movies and screenshots you've taken as JPGs, when really they should be .mov and .png files (respectively). Change the extensions back and you're all set.
Price: free (universal app) from the App Store
