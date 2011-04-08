iOS APPS OF THE WEEK: Watch ESPN For Free, Spy On Your Kids, And Unmask Blocked Calls

Seeing the Itinerary app for the first time is a breath of fresh air.

Not only does it look great, but it has the features to match. Simply add geo-tagged locations and times, and the app will map out everything for you. Oddly enough, there is no field to enter flight information.

You can email your itineraries from within the app, but this app isn't for light travellers. It only becomes real useful once you have a list of times and places to see.

Price: $2.99 in the App Store