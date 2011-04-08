iOS APPS OF THE WEEK: Watch ESPN For Free, Spy On Your Kids, And Unmask Blocked Calls

Photo: Apple
Another week, another app.We’ll show you a variety of apps that made headlines this week including an app to count your calories using your iPhone camera, an app for creating a 60-second website on your phone, and an app for recording your child’s keystrokes on their iPhone (if you’re that kind of parent).
You’ll also find out about an app that lets you watch ESPN for free if you subscribe to certain cable providers.
Seeing the Itinerary app for the first time is a breath of fresh air.
Not only does it look great, but it has the features to match. Simply add geo-tagged locations and times, and the app will map out everything for you. Oddly enough, there is no field to enter flight information.
You can email your itineraries from within the app, but this app isn't for light travellers. It only becomes real useful once you have a list of times and places to see.
Price: $2.99 in the App Store
TrapCall will unmask blocked phone numbers when you double-tap the iDevice's sleep button before you answer the call.
Double-tapping the sleep button declines the call, but TrapCall servers re-route an unmasked call right back at you almost instantaneously.
Besides unmasking calls, TrapCall offers several Google Voice-like features such as voicemail transcription, missed call alerts (even when your phone is turned off), and call blacklisting.
TrapCall requires a $5.00/month service to operate, but for some people, this app could be worth it.
Price: free in the App Store
Launch Zapd, add a picture, some text, and a link, and you've just created a respectable website.
You can choose from a dozen themes that are optimised for mobile devices, and add social network integration. Pick a custom URL for your page, or browse a feed of 'Zaps' that were just created.
The developer, PressPlane, encourages you to create a different 'Zap' for each trip or topic you want to post about.
Price: free in the App Store
The wizards at developer Gyminee have come up with a way to analyse what you're eating and spit out (figuratively) a number for how many calories the food item contains.
Nobody seems to know how they do it, but apparently the service works much faster if you also type what you're eating to go alongside the picture.
Mealsnap tracks your meals and calories to help you stay on top of your diet.
Price: $2.99 in the App Store
This app is built for foodies who want to catalogue and share images of the tastiest and most tantalising meals they've had.
You can attach text and voice notes to the app, then post your meals to Facebook and Twitter.
Price: $1.99 in the App Store
iKeyGuard claims to be the first and only key logger for your iOS device.
Unless you want to track the key strokes of your child or someone you lend your device to, we can't imagine too many uses for this app, but it is nevertheless very interesting.
Another possible use for this app is to create one text file filled with everything you've texted or sent, in case you need to find something later on.
Price: $9.99 in Cydia
The app serves up ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPNU to subscribers of the said cable networks to iPhone users, with an iPad version coming soon.
Watch live streams of every ESPN program from The Masters to MLB coverage to SportsCenter, all from within the app. TV on the go is here.
Price: free in the App Store
Mr. Reader combines a sleek interface with impressive Google Reader integration and social networking tools to make for one of the best iPad RSS readers on the App Store.
You'll need a Google Reader account to use this one, but if you do have one, you'll love the level of synchronisation between the two. Folders, Stars, read/unread, shared feeds, and more all sync.
Mr. Reader syncs tags back to Google Reader, which Reeder does not do.
Price: $2.99 for iPad in the App Store
Sharing video you've shot on your iPhone with friends is not as easy as it should be.
Socialcam is a video-sharing app from the people at Justin.tv that allows you to see a feed of videos you and your friends have uploaded lately. It looks like a mix between Path and Instagram.
The app is closely integrated with Facebook, but allows you to share your video through other social networks as well. One great feature is that you can upload as many videos as you want and there's no cap on how long each video can be.
You can tag your friends in videos, and even upload video while you're recording.
Price: free in the App Store
Using Uber's car service is going to cost you much more than a cab would, but if you're stranded and need a ride as soon as possible, this app could be invaluable.
All you need to do to request a driver is plug your location into the GPS-aware app. A driver will come find you, and you even pay through the in-app interface.
One amazing feature is that the app gives you an ETA for the driver and shows you the car's location on a map.
Price: free in the App Store
