APPLE BREACH: Apps infected with malicious code found in the App Store

Apple has confirmed that it has removed apps infected with malicious code from its App Store after developers were tricked by hackers into using a counterfeit version of Apple’s app-creation software.

A Chinese security company says it uncovered 344 infected apps while researchers at Palo Alto Networks say about 39 infected apps made it into the App Store.

Produced by Lamar Salter

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.